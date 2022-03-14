Road closures: nine for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush, Lane closures for survey and inspection works.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 11.59pm February 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Fontwell, Lane closures for surveying work.

• A27, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Relief Road Arundel, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A27, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell to Arundel, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Clapham Interchange to Polling Street, Lane closure for drainage work.

• A27, from 9pm March 16 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, The Causeway Arundel, portable traffic signal works for Virgin Media.

• A27, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Arundel Road Poling, lane closure and no right turn for works by Openreach.

• A27, from 8pm March 28 to 5am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ford Roundabout to The Causeway Roundabout, temporary traffic signals for lighting repairs.