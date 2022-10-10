Road closures: nine for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm August 8 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure and narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 6am August 8 to 8pm October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Angmering, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Hammerpot to Worthing, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 19 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both carriageways Crockerhill to Hammerpot, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, The Causeway, narrow lanes for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm October 21 to 7am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Clapham to Crossbush, Lane closure for horticulture works.