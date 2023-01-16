Road closures: nine for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 28 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell, lane closures for Fontwell, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell To Arundel road, carriageway closure for Fontwell, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am December 5 2022 to 8pm February 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Patching, Lane closure on exit slip road, diversion for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hammerpot to Worthing, Lane closure for inspection works.

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell To Arundel road, carriageway closure for Fontwell, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell To Arundel road, diversion route for off network road closures for, junction improvements.