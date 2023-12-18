Road closures: one for Arun drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Arun will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Castle Goring to Salvington, lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.