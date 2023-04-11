Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
2 minutes ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
24 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
33 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Road closures: one for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

Drivers in and around Arun will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.