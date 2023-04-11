Road closures: one for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Arun will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.