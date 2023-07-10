Road closures: seven for Arun drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Arun will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closure for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm July 12 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Temple Bar to Fontwell roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 11.59pm July 15 to 7am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road, diversion only for Network Rail works.

• A27, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Clapham, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A27, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell East to Arundel, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hammerpot to Patching, lane closure for maintenance works.

