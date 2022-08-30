Road closures: seven for Arun drivers this week

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Arun will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 8 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure and narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am August 8 to 8pm October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crossbush to Hammerpot, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crossbush to Angmering, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 2 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush to Offington Roundabout, diversion Route for off network closure of A280 Patching Roundabout and link roads for West Sussex County Council.