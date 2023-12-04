Road closures: six for Arun drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Arun will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush roundabout to Ford road roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Portfield to Fontwell, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closure for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Poling to Clapham, lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell, carriageway and lane closures for Fontwell, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ford roundabout to Causeway roundabout, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.