Road closures: six for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell To Arundel road, carriageway closure for Fontwell, junction improvements.

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell To Arundel road, diversion route for off network road closures for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am December 5 2022 to 8pm February 19 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, narrow lanes for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Arundel, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

