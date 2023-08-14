Road closures: three for Arun drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Arun will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crossbush to Patcham, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ford roundabout to Fontwell east roundabout, lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Crossbush to Hammerpot, lane closure for vegetation works.