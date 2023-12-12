Road closures: three for Arun drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Arun will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Fontwell, carriageway and lane closures for Fontwell, junction improvements.
• A27, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ford roundabout to Causeway roundabout, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Poling to Clapham, lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.