Road closures: three for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am July 25 2022 to 8pm March 31 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell To Arundel road, speed restriction for, junction improvements.

• A27, from 9pm February 14 2022 to 6am April 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Fontwell, lane closure for, junction improvements.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel, temporary traffic lights for BT works.