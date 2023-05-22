Road closures: three for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ford Road to Station Road, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

