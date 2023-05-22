Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: three for Arun drivers this week

Drivers in and around Arun will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Arun will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

    A27, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Ford Road to Station Road, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

    A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.