Road closures: two for Arun drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Arun will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockerhill to Slindon Common, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.
• A27, from 8pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hammerpot to Durrington, Lane and slip road closures for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.