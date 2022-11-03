Edit Account-Sign Out
Seven more deaths recorded in Arun

There were seven more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Arun.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
44 minutes ago

A total of 464 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – up from 457 on the week before.

They were among 25,175 deaths recorded across the South East.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Arun.

    A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 3 (Thursday) – up from 169,882 last week.