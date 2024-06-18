Steyning to grill election candidates on climate change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Candidates in Arundel and South Down are steeling themselves for some tough questioning at a special Election Hustings Debate focusing on climate change and the environment to be held at Steyning Grammar School on Wednesday, June 26.

“Climate change is staring us in the face like never before”, according to Geoff Barnard from Greening Steyning, the event organisers.

“We know it is a major concern for local residents yet it is practically absent from mainstream media coverage of this election.

“We want to do something about that by making climate and environment front and central at this hustings.”

The hustings will follow a BBC Question Time format.

The debate will provide an opportunity for local voters to hear first hand what the candidates have to say about their party's climate and environment policies, and get a sense of their personal commitment to make this a priority if they get elected.

“We are especially pleased to be teaming up with Steyning Grammar School in hosting the debate”, says Geoff Barnard. “We’ll have a strong contingent of six formers in the audience, and from previous experience we know that with most at stake they will be asking some of the toughest questions.”

Arundel and South Downs has previously been a safe Tory seat, but recent poling has show it will be a much closer race this year with Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party all fancying their chances and vying for the tactical vote.

All them main party candidates are taking part, including Richard Allen (Liberal Democrat), Andrew Griffith (Conservative), Steve McAuliffe (Green), Chris Philipsborn (Labour) and David Thomas (Reform UK).

The debate will held in a “BBC Question Time” format. The audience need to arrive before 7.30pm if they’d like to get a question in. It will be chaired by Averil Sessions, an experienced former barrister and judge.

Greening Steyning is an active local climate action group with over 1200 members. It runs a whole range of events and activities aimed at galvanising local action to address the climate and nature crisis. This is the fifth election hustings event it has held.

The debate is open to all. Tickets are available for £3 from https://bit.ly/2024Hustings