Steyning to grill election candidates on climate change
and live on Freeview channel 276
“Climate change is staring us in the face like never before”, according to Geoff Barnard from Greening Steyning, the event organisers.
“We know it is a major concern for local residents yet it is practically absent from mainstream media coverage of this election.
“We want to do something about that by making climate and environment front and central at this hustings.”
The debate will provide an opportunity for local voters to hear first hand what the candidates have to say about their party's climate and environment policies, and get a sense of their personal commitment to make this a priority if they get elected.
“We are especially pleased to be teaming up with Steyning Grammar School in hosting the debate”, says Geoff Barnard. “We’ll have a strong contingent of six formers in the audience, and from previous experience we know that with most at stake they will be asking some of the toughest questions.”
Arundel and South Downs has previously been a safe Tory seat, but recent poling has show it will be a much closer race this year with Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party all fancying their chances and vying for the tactical vote.
All them main party candidates are taking part, including Richard Allen (Liberal Democrat), Andrew Griffith (Conservative), Steve McAuliffe (Green), Chris Philipsborn (Labour) and David Thomas (Reform UK).
The debate will held in a “BBC Question Time” format. The audience need to arrive before 7.30pm if they’d like to get a question in. It will be chaired by Averil Sessions, an experienced former barrister and judge.
Greening Steyning is an active local climate action group with over 1200 members. It runs a whole range of events and activities aimed at galvanising local action to address the climate and nature crisis. This is the fifth election hustings event it has held.
The debate is open to all. Tickets are available for £3 from https://bit.ly/2024Hustings
Doors open at 7pm and the debate starts at 8pm. Steyning Grammar School students can apply for a free ticket.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.