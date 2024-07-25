The Duke of Richmond said, "We hope to see the Goodwoof showground absolutely teeming with Dachshunds as we celebrate this much admired breed at Goodwoof 2025. Although they may be small in stature, Dachshunds are renowned for their excellent personalities, intelligence and distinctive style."

As part of the celebrations for next year's featured breed, there will be a Dachshund parade which will begin at Goodwood House on both the Saturday and Sunday of the event along with breed meet ups and plenty of activities for all dogs including the popular splash pool, Fido's Lido, Fastest Dog, Have-a-Go arena, sessions of relaxing doga, reiki and sound-bathing for humans and hounds, the Woodland Trail, Pawtrait opportunities, the Ministry of Hound dancefloor and much, much more.

Early Bird tickets are available now for Goodwoof 2025.

All activities are included in the price and dogs and children aged 12 and under go free.

It's time to snap up those tickets at goodwood.com/goodwoof

1 . UGC-Image-335244 Dachshunds at Goodwood celebrate the launch of the celebrated breedPhoto: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-335250 Dachshunds will take the spotlight as the featured breed at Goodwoof 2025Photo: Submitted