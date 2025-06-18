On Friday 13th June, 8-year-old Alyssa from London broke the 3.8km Goodwood pedal car lap record.

Pedaling in her cherished J40 which had been prepared by Austin Pedal Cars, she set an incredible time of just 31 minutes and 51 seconds, beating the previous pedal car lap record by 10 minutes.

Raising money for Mission Motorsport, The Forces’ Motorsport Charity, Alyssa took to the track during the lunch break of the charity’s Meyrick Cox Day.

A veteran of the Goodwood Revival Settrington Cup race, she is no stranger to pedalling the tarmac of the Goodwood Motor Circuit, but this feat was 3.5km longer than the length of the famous pedal car race and took in all the corners and gradient challenges of the full circuit.

A record-breaking moment that captured the spirit of Meyrick Cox Day.

Alyssa said: “That was the hardest and most fun thing I have ever done.

“I kept pedalling as fast as I could, knowing each corner was getting me closer to the finish. It was so hot, and the track seems so much longer against the clock, but I kept going as fast as my legs would go!”

Her lap came during Mission Motorsport’s Meyrick Cox Day, an annual event held in memory of the charity’s late Chair of the Board of Trustees. Organised with the help of volunteers, veterans, serving personnel and supporters, the day celebrates recovery through motorsport; offering military families a chance to reconnect through speed, teamwork and shared purpose.

Alyssa’s effort didn’t just smash records, it turned heads and opened hearts.

Pedal power meets purpose, all for Mission Motorsport.

“We are all so proud of the efforts of Alyssa on what was a very hot and humid day,” said James Cameron of Mission Motorsport.

“Her determination and perseverance was an inspiration to us all and not only did her efforts raise a huge amount for the charity, but it also perfectly encapsulated what the day is all about.”

To date, her fundraising total has reached £7,900, with more support expected in the run-up to Goodwood Revival in September.

All proceeds go directly to Mission Motorsport’s year-round recovery programmes, designed to equip veterans with the tools, confidence and support they need to thrive in life beyond the military.

To find out more or make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/page/j40-goodwood-lap-record