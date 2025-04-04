Chichester-based Rolls-Royce Motor Cars responds to imposition of 25% tariffs by the US

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world's ultimate luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce Motor Cars whose global Home is near Chichester in West Sussex has said it is currently evaluating the announcement by President Donald Trump of a 25% tariff on car imports to the United States.

The company said that for that reason 'we are unable to comment further at the moment.'

But the BMW Group - of which Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary - has long believed in the importance of free trade.

A company spokesperson said: "Free trade and international cooperation are of immense importance worldwide and are important drivers of growth and progress. They have always been a guiding principle of the BMW Group.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars whose global Home is at Goodwood near Chichester in West Sussex. Photo: Gary Shipton

"The EU and the US are the world's largest trading partners – which brings with it a great responsibility. The current negotiations should be used to remove long-standing trade barriers and thus strengthen both economic regions.

"Both sides should quickly find a transatlantic deal that will generate growth. Consumers on both sides of the Atlantic would also benefit from this."

The 25% tariff on car imports combined with a raft of other US tariffs have seen global stock markets plunge and recession indicators flash red around the world.

The implications could be profound for West Sussex.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is one of the most significant employers in the Chichester region - with over 2,500 people employed on site and supporting a further 7,500 jobs in its wider supply chain. It has just begun the construction phase of the new £300+ million landmark extension to its home at Goodwood.

As well as housing the new Surface Finish Centre, the 40,000 square-metre extension at Goodwood will create much-needed capacity for the marque’s rapidly expanding Bespoke activities. These reached record levels in 2024, driven by the substantial growth in client requests for more technically complex, authentically challenging and highly individualised Bespoke commissions, which reach their apex in Coachbuild projects. This growth is itself a direct result of the marque’s continued investment in its global network of Private Offices, which has expanded from the original at Goodwood to international luxury centres including Dubai, Shanghai, New York and Seoul.

Goodwood is the only place in the world where Rolls-Royce motor cars are designed and hand-built and its contribution to the regional and UK economy is immense. An independent study by the London School of Economics (LSE) showed the company has added a total of more than £4 billion to the UK economy, and currently makes an annual contribution in excess of £500 million.

Rolls-Royce also makes significant investment in future talent, including a long-standing and renowned apprenticeship programme.