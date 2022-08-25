Chichester council lays off up to four people

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester council laid off up to four people in the last year, new figures show.

The Local Government Association said councils across the country have been forced to reduce their workforce sizes due to budget cuts despite dramatic increases in the volume and range of services provided

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show between one and four people were let go by Chichester council in 2021-22.

Figures less than five are suppressed to protect individuals' identities.

But the year before, the council spent £119,800 laying off five staff.

In 2014-15, when the figures were first recorded and layoffs across the country were much higher, Chichester council paid out a total of £149,757 in exit payments for five staff.

Across England, the total amount spent on exit payments fell for the fifth-successive year, from £250 million in 2020-21 to £210 million last year.

However, more staff were laid off than the year before, 9,744 compared to 9,454.

Andrew Western, chairman of the LGA's resources board, said councils have made layoffs in order to manage their budgets and avoid further pressure on taxpayers.

"Without funding from the Government to meet the pressure of an accelerating National Living Wage on top of soaring energy and other costs, more redundancies are likely, exacerbating the capacity crisis that is already acute in some areas and impacting the delivery of services to the public," Mr Western added.

The data also shows the average exit payment across England fell from £27,000 to £22,000 in the year to March.

Ian Miller, honorary secretary of the Association of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers, said this shows there was no need for the exit-payment cap briefly introduced by the Government in 2020.

The cap, which meant public sector bodies' redundancy packages could not top £95,000, was brought in in November 2020, before being scrapped three months later.

North Northamptonshire was the only council to have laid off at least five staff that had an average payment higher than the £95,000 cap in 2021-22 – though this does not mean other councils did not breach the cap on individual exit payments.

There was also a discrepancy between senior and non-senior staff payments.

Across England, some 255 senior employees were laid off last year, accounting for a total payment of more than £20 million at an average of £85,000 each.

The 9,490 other staff made redundant received an average of £20,000 each in comparison.

Local figures on payments to senior and other staff are not available to protect individuals' identities.

Mr Miller said exit payments are determined by staff's actual salary and time of service, meaning senior staff tend to have higher packages.