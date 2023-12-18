BREAKING

Chichester establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
The Hole In The Wall, a pub, bar or nightclub at St Martins Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 132 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 111 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.