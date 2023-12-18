Chichester establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Hole In The Wall, a pub, bar or nightclub at St Martins Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 132 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 111 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.