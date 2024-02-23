BREAKING

Chichester establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
Richmond Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Mill Road, West Ashling, Chichester, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on February 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 132 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 112 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.