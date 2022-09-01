Chichester establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Elsted Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Fitzhall Road, Elsted, Midhurst, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 139 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 106 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.