Chichester establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Nags Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at 3 St Pancras, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 138 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 105 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.