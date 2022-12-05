Chichester establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Duke And Rye, a pub, bar or nightclub at St Peters Market, West Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.