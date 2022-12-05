Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Duke And Rye, a pub, bar or nightclub at St Peters Market, West Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 139 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 105 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.