Chichester establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Half Moon, a pub, bar or nightclub at Petersfield Road, Midhurst, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 137 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 102 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.