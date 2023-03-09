Chichester establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
32 minutes ago
Halfway Bridge Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Halfway Bridge, Lodsworth, Petworth, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 137 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 102 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.