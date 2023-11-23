Chichester establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bell Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 3 Broyle Road, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 131 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 108 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.