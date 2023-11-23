BREAKING

Chichester establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Bell Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 3 Broyle Road, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 131 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 108 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.