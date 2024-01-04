BREAKING

Chichester establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:13 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Chichester Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 38 West Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 132 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 109 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.