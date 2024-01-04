Chichester establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Chichester Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 38 West Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 132 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 109 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.