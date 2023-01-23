Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Hare And Hounds, a pub, bar or nightclub at Stoughton, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 139 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 105 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.