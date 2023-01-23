Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Hare And Hounds, a pub, bar or nightclub at Stoughton, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 139 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 105 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.