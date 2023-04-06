Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Half Moon Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Valentines Hill, Northchapel, Petworth, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 136 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 104 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.