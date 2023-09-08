BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Cricketers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Durbans Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 133 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 107 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.