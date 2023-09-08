Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Cricketers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Durbans Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 133 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 107 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.