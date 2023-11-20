Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Noahs Ark Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Dial Green Lane, Lurgashall, Petworth, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 129 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 108 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.