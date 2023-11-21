Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Welldiggers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Low Heath, Petworth, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 130 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 108 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.