Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Hole In The Wall, a pub, bar or nightclub at St Martins Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 131 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 108 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.