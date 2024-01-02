Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Badgers Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at Station Road, Petworth, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 132 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 110 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.