Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The George And Dragon, a pub, bar or nightclub at 51 North Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 132 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 109 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.