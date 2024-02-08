Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Richmond Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Mill Road, West Ashling, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 132 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 110 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.