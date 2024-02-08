BREAKING

Chichester establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Richmond Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Mill Road, West Ashling, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 132 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 110 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.