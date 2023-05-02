Chichester establishment hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:41 BST
White Horse, a pub, bar or nightclub at Easebourne Street, Easebourne, Midhurst, West Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on March 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 136 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 104 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.