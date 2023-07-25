NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Chichester establishment hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Stonemasons Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at North Street, Petworth, West Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on June 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Chichester's 133 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 105 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.