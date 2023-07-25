Chichester establishment hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Chichester drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
The Stonemasons Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at North Street, Petworth, West Sussex was given the minimum score after assessment on June 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 133 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 105 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.