Chichester restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Mai Thai, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 75 High Street, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 237 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 204 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.