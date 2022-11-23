Chichester restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Mai Thai, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 75 High Street, Selsey, Chichester, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.