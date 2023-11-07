BREAKING

Chichester restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Lime And Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 134 - 135 North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 244 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.