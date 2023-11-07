Chichester restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lime And Spice, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 134 - 135 North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 244 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.