Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mumbai Tandoori Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 4 Crossfield, Fernhurst, Haslemere, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 202 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.