Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Caffe Verdi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 72 North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Chichester's 238 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 203 (85%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.