Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Caffe Verdi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 72 North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 238 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 203 (85%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.