Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 10:21 BST
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Travellers Joy, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 325 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth, Hampshire was given the score after assessment on April 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 206 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.