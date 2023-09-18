BREAKING
Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Westgate Leisure Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Via Ravenna, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Chichester's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 211 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.