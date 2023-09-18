Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Westgate Leisure Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Via Ravenna, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 245 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 211 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.