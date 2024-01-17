Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bumbles Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 25 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 242 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 209 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.