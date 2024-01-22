Chichester restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Platform 1, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at H And M Coffee, Chichester Railway Station, Southgate, Chichester was given the score after assessment on December 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 242 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 209 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.