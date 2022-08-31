Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lennox Food Court, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Goodwood Racecourse, Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 234 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 199 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.