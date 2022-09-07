Chichester restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Chichester restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Confucius Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Cooper Street, Chichester, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Chichester's 234 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 199 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.